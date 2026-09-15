USC Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Accused of Delivering ‘Racially-Charged’ Tirade

Chad Baker-Mazara departed USC basketball last season in the wake of head coach Eric Musselman delivering a “profanity-laced, racially-charged” locker room tirade against him, the erstwhile player alleges in a newly filed lawsuit.

Baker-Mazara, USC’s leading scorer last season, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday, according to the New York Post.

His action alleges Musselman exploded after the team’s loss to Nebraska on Feb. 28 with Baker-Mazara and the Trojans parting ways a few days later.

The university is being sued for breach of contract, conversion and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, among other things.

The lawsuit claims Musselman shouted, “You shut the f—k up! You are one of the worst teammates anyone can ever have!” at Baker-Mazara in the locker room after the loss to Nebraska.

When the senior asked if he should leave, he claims Musselman responded, “Yes, leave! Go back to the f—king Dominican Republic! Nobody wants you here! F—k you!”

Baker-Mazara was dismissed from the program the following day.

Additionally, Baker-Mazara claims USC intentionally skipped an NIL payment and then allegedly attempted to terminate the agreement, citing a “morals clause.”

“Coach Musselman’s outburst was a direct attack on Baker-Mazara’s national origin and Dominican heritage, made from a position of authority and power by the Head Coach of the team, in front of all of Baker-Mazara’s teammates,” the lawsuit states.

“The tirade was unprovoked, vicious, and discriminatory.”

In an interview with USA Today in June, Baker-Mazara said he had not heard from Musselman following the alleged altercation, but called the dismissal “hurtful”and ran counter to what he thought was a “strong” relationship with his ex-coach.

“[Musselman and I] didn’t see eye to eye on everything but at the end of the day, I feel like we had a strong enough relationship, or nothing bad enough happened, to where I should’ve been dismissed from the team,” Baker-Mazara said to USA Today in June.

In a statement to the Daily Trojan, USC wrote that “The decision to remove the student-athlete from the men’s basketball roster was based on a number of considerations, none having to do with race. We look forward to defeating this action in court.”

Baker-Mazara is out of college eligibility and was drafted this year by the Gigantes de Carolina, a professional basketball team in Puerto Rico.