VIDEO: Arch Manning Blasted for Laughing at Viral Steve Sarkisian-Holly Rowe Slap Edit

Arch Manning’s honest answer to a reporter’s question has brought him a heaping helping of criticism.

During a press conference on Monday, Arch Manning was asked whether he had seen any of the viral memes that saturated the internet after his team’s thrilling three-score comeback against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night.

The young Manning laughed and replied that he had. In particular, he recalled seeing an AI meme that showed his head coach, Steve Sarkisian, slapping ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.

“I’ve seen a few AI edits and stuff, but that’s about it. I saw AI edits of Sark’s interview,” which drew many laughs from the assembled reporters.

“Have y’all seen that one? That’s a good one,” Manning said while laughing. “Of him slapping Holly Rowe? That’s hilarious.”

The meme in question followed Sarkisian’s bizarre post-game interaction with Rowe, where he abruptly blew off the interview, gave the “Hook em Horns” sign, and ran off to celebrate with his teammates—leaving an exasperated Rowe, fuming as she stormed off.

That interaction sparked a flurry of comments and AI memes, including the video Manning referenced in which Sarkisian slaps Rowe.

However, Manning and the reporters got a kick out of the video. Female sports journalists found it less humorous.

“Imagine Holly Rowe’s face in that despicable AI video was your daughter’s. Your wife’s. Your sister’s. Still funny? This is gross on so many levels,” wrote Apple TV MLB sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker.

“And no, this isn’t people being ‘too sensitive’ or ‘easily offended.’ Joking about this in a room full of media members and seeing everyone laugh like this? Shame on you.”

NFL Network and ESPN reporter Stacy Dales was similarly offended.

“Holly is an incredible journalist. If I were in her shoes, I’d cringe. But also, why is this normalized? It’s really not funny. Actually, there is nothing funny here,” Dales wrote.

“the laughter from all the men in the room … so, so gross,” wrote NBC Sports college football insider Nicole Auerbach.

“To the moronic hyenas(likely grown men) laughing at the juvenile and irresponsible comment by Arch Manning, what if Holly was your sister, wife, mother or daughter?!?! Would you be laughing then?” wrote former ESPN host Linda Cohn.

Fan reaction was more mixed, though plenty of offended comments could be found among them as well.

Manning has not yet publicly reacted to any of the criticism directed at him.