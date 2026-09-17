Cardinals Player Fined for Writing ‘Glory Be 2 God’ on His Eye Black

The NFL not only allows but also supports writing slogans unrelated to football in its end zones. But the league has a major problem with allowing players to write their own slogans on their eye black.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei’Trei Clark was fined “6,651 for writing “Glory Be 2 God” on his eye black, violating the league’s rules about not wearing or displaying personal messages either in writing or via illustration on game day.

Clark’s message also included a peace symbol between the “Be” and “2.”

“During the Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams game on September 13, 2026, you were in violation of the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules,” the league’s letter to Clark read.

“Specifically, you displayed a personal message on your eyeblack. Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8, Item () of the 2026 Official Playing Rules of the National Football League states that, “throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.”

Clark’s $1,197,150 cap number can certainly sustain the fine. Under CBA rules, the league cannot fine a player more than 10 percent of his individual per-game salary-cap charge.

The Cardinals corner posted a thinking emoji and a pic of Spider-Man thinking on his Instagram account, indicating his confusion over the fine. Though ultimately, he seemed at peace with it.

“I got to report to God at the end of my days on the day of judgment!” he wrote. “I’ll always give God the Glory and out loud.

“All good.”

Clark wasn’t the only player to draw a fine for writing a slogan on his eye back during Week 1. Texans’ linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was fined $11,492 for writing the name of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab on his eye black as a tribute to her death in Gaza.