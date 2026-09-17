In his latest book, former NFL player turned anti-American protester Colin Kaepernick claims that his mother urged him to ask pop star Taylor Swift for a date years before she took up with and then married Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Kaepernick, who became more famous for his protests against the playing of the U.S. national anthem during the 2016 NFL season than for his football skills, said his white adoptive mother thought he and the singer would be a handsome couple, PageSix reported.

“When I was in the NFL, she told me that I should ask out Taylor Swift (long before Travis Kelce made his move) because we would be perfect together,” the former player said of his mom, Tessa Kaepernick.

However, Kaepernick said in his book that he wasn’t interested in Swift.

He explained that he didn’t mean any “slight to Taylor,” but that the singer was just “not his type.”

Kaepernick played in the NFL between 2011 and 2016. Kelce began dating Swift in 2023, and the pair married in July of this year, so it appears that Kaepernick’s mom had her eye on Swift at least a decade before she said her I dos with Travis Kelce.

But Kaepernick also used the incident with his mom as a way to attack the woman who adopted him and gave him such a wonderful life.

He said in the book that Tessa Kaepernick’s suggestion that he ask out Taylor Swift showed him that she is not “capable of seeing who [he] really is.

Kaepernick also blasted his mom as a racist because she urged him to ask a white girl named Lindsay to his high school prom, but when he went with a black girl instead, his mom hid their prom photos because she was disappointed that he didn’t ask a white girl out to the dance.

“When I got the official portrait from that night, featuring me and Crystal posed up in that classic, airbrushed frame, my mother hid it away in the back of a drawer,” he wrote. “In her mind, Crystal was just a phase. Lindsay was the kind of girl I should want.”

Kaepernick did eventually marry, but not to a black woman. In 2015, Kaepernick started dating radical Muslim radio host and activist Nessa Diab, who is an Egyptian by birth. The couple has never said exactly what year they married, but it appears to have been around 2020. In 2022, the pair welcomed their first child.

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