Kyrie Irving Offers to Pay Fine for Texans’ Al-Shaair After Eye Black Tribute to Palestinian Child

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has offered to pay the fine levied on Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for violating the NFL’s rules against unauthorized messages in his eye blacking.

Shaair was fined $11,492 for putting the unauthorized message in his eye black during the Texans’ loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Al-Shaair, infamous as one of the NFL’s dirtiest players and a practicing Muslim, wrote the words “Hind Rajab” across his eye black to honor a five-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed during a military engagement in Gaza in 2024.

Al-Shaair was not fined for the message content. However, he did not get permission from the league before including the girl’s name in his eye black, and the fine was for an unauthorized message, as the league tightly controls the messages players can display during games.

Now, Irving has stepped in to offer assistance. Irving took to his social media on Wednesday to make is offer.

NBAer Irving has a long history of supporting the terror-instigating Palestinians.

This is not the first time the radical NFL player has been fined for unauthorized eye black messaging. He was also sanctioned in January when he wore an anti-Israel message reading “stop the genocide” in his eye blacking.

Azeez Al-Shaair wore the eye black both during the game and in post-game interviews.

The Texans player has used his platform to push his politics many times. Last year, for instance, Al-Shaair wore cleats with the message “Free Palestine.”

The cleats feature the unverified number of Palestinians supposedly killed by the Israeli military. But, naturally, don’t mention the Palestinian terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Al-Shaair wore the cleats during a practice at minicamp in July 2025 and again at the press conference after the day’s activities.

He also made news with his dirty hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2024, which he defended after the game and accused detractors of being “racist.”

Al-Shaair eventually apologized for the hit on Lawrence, though he still dismissed his dirty hit as “just competition.”

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