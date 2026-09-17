Ole Miss Bans Opposing Fans from Student Section as Kiffin Returns

Ole Miss has banned anyone “wearing an opposing team’s gear or colors” from entering the stadium’s student section ahead of the LSU matchup this weekend, which will see the return of former head coach Lane Kiffin.

“No person wearing an opposing team’s gear or colors will be allowed entrance into the student section,” the Ole Miss statement read, via Tyler Konis on X/Twitter. “Additionally, anyone found to be wearing opposing team apparel or colors in the student section will be removed.”

Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU in 2025 just two days after the regular-season finale, having led the team to a stellar 11-1 record. With his coming return, fans and analysts have speculated it could get ugly. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety also announced there will be “an enhanced law enforcement presence” in Oxford on Saturday, including the “largest deployment of the Mississippi Highway Patrol ever for a college football game,” per On3.

“This weekend will bring a significant number of visitors to Oxford, and our priority is making sure everyone can enjoy the game and surrounding events safely,” MDPS commissioner Sean Tindell said in a press release. “This enhanced presence is about being prepared, staying proactive, and working together.”

“I’m grateful for our Troopers and officers, as well as our partners and the University of Mississippi, the City of Oxford, and Louisiana State Police for the coordination and commitment they are bringing to this weekend,” he added. “We encourage everyone coming to Oxford to plan, be patient on the roadways, and do their part to make it a safe and enjoyable weekend.”

Louisiana governor Jeff Landry has urged people to show a little “southern hospitality,” adding that his office has been coordinating with Ole Miss officials to ensure no foul play erupts at the coming game.

“I know that we’ve been talking with Mississippi and making sure that we have adequate security for the team and coach,” Landry said. “But I’m hoping that we can go there and play in complete Southern hospitality and have a great, great game.”

Kiffin addressed the controversy during a press conference in Baton Rouge last Monday.

“We talk about that,” Kiffin said. “I guess there’s real safety issues and stuff, so there’s people that have a plan for that. I told the players today, ‘Man, you don’t have anything to worry about as far as, like, attention on you all week and everything. There’s going to be so much attention, hatred, everything on me. You just get to go play.’”

Pete Golding, Ole Miss head coach, urged fans to keep it professional.

“To me, what this place has always been about and why so many people love coming here and respect this place, is because of the people that are here,” Golding told reporters in Oxford. “And how they make them feel when they come here. That’s always been something for me. When you come here and meet Ole Miss alumni and all that, they are so respectful.

“Let’s not lose that over a game, over a person, over anyone else like that. There’s nothing wrong with being competitive, being in the moment, being really loud, and being an unbelievable fan. But at the end of the day, don’t lose what we have created and what they have created for so long, which is a really unique place with really good people that’s really hard to play,” he added.