According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, Talbot received blows to the groin area on two separate special teams plays during the team’s loss in Vancouver. The injury was severe enough to require emergency surgery earlier this week, which will rule the 23-year-old out for the remainder of the season.

The Alouettes have not publicly disclosed the nature of the procedure, but sources described it as life-altering, with potential consequences extending well beyond Talbot’s football career. Specific details regarding his prognosis are being withheld out of respect for his medical privacy.