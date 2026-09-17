Below-the-belt punches caused major injuries to a player in the Canadian Football League (CFL), prompting significant outcry.
The latest incident occurred this past weekend when Montreal Alouettes running back Liam Talbot exited the 2026 game after receiving an alleged below-the-belt punch from B.C. Lions defensive back Josh Hagerty, per 3DownNation.
According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, Talbot received blows to the groin area on two separate special teams plays during the team’s loss in Vancouver. The injury was severe enough to require emergency surgery earlier this week, which will rule the 23-year-old out for the remainder of the season.
The Alouettes have not publicly disclosed the nature of the procedure, but sources described it as life-altering, with potential consequences extending well beyond Talbot’s football career. Specific details regarding his prognosis are being withheld out of respect for his medical privacy.
Alouettes fullback Marco Dubois shared video of the alleged hit on X. “This is not football. There need to be consequences for this kind of unacceptable play that puts players’ safety at risk,” he said in the post.
Josh Hagerty reportedly attended a CFL disciplinary hearing this week over the incident, and he may either be fined or suspended following an investigation.
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