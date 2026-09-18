Bill Belichick Lashes Out at Reports of Power-Hungry Girlfriend: ‘Flat-Out Lie’

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick has heard rumors that his 25-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is trying to take control of the Tar Heels football program, and he’s not having it.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the future Hall of Fame coach made it clear that anyone suggesting his girlfriend is trying to supplant or control him is “just flat-out lies.”

“I sent an email when I got here, and I said, ‘Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?’ Didn’t have anything to do with the university. Well, that was leaked as released as ‘Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do, and she’s copied on every email.’ That’s just a flat-out lie.”

Rumors of Hudson’s outsized influence on the UNC football program, as well as Belichick’s media availability, have persisted. Specifically, after a CBS interview in which Hudson sat off-camera, overruled or allowed Dokupil’s questions, and shut down any questions about his relationship with Hudson.

Even the email Belichick references, in which he directs media requests to Hudson, doesn’t necessarily dispel the allegation that she has a place of strong influence in his life.

Belichick is in his third year at North Carolina. He and the Tar Heels face Clemson on Saturday at 11 AM EST.