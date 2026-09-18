VIDEO: Colin Kaepernick, Who Believes the NFL Is Akin to Slavery, Still Preparing in Hopes of Playing

Colin Kaepernick isn’t going to let the NFL resembling slavery get in the way of playing football again.

The 38-year-old former 49er and original national anthem protester claims he is still preparing for what he hopes will one day be a return to the NFL gridiron.

“We got the cleats by the door,” the 38-year-old former quarterback told Us Weekly. “We’ll be out the door.”

Kaepernick also says he is better than “a good amount” of the league’s quarterbacks.

“It’s tough to say because I haven’t been watching the games, but I will check the stat lines to see where quarterbacks are at,” Kaepernick responded. “Based on that, I think there’s a good amount.”

Of course, not watching football games is pretty odd for someone who claims to be preparing to re-enter the league.

Then again, it’s even more bizarre for someone who believes the NFL is similar to a form of modern slavery, to want to play in the league.

During a monologue for the debut of his 2021 Netflix series, Colin in Black & White, Kaepernick described the NFL Combine height-and-weight measurement process while showing images of 19th-century slave auctions.

“Coaches will tell you they’re looking for warriors, killers, beasts,” he said. “They say they want you to be an animal out there. And you wanna give them that. … What they don’t want you to understand is that what’s being established is a power dynamic.”

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you, searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respected, no dignity left intact.”

Given Kaepernick’s direct linkage of football with the darkest time in our nation’s history, it’s tough to reason why he would want to return to the NFL.

Of course, he has built himself quite a thriving con artist enterprise based on the assertion that he is being blocked from playing the game he loves, and that his whole life is a pursuit of one day being able to play again, so that likely has a lot to do with it.