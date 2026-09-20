Maryland Hunter Shoots Mother of Five He Mistook for a Deer

A Maryland hunter shot and killed a mother of five in a Delaware field after he mistook her for a deer as she was walking.

Walter Moorhead, age 74, fatally shot Santos Maria Chilel Soto, age 39, while hunting deer from a camouflaged structure. She had been walking in an open field with a man and two children when the deadly shot rang out. Moorhead, who claimed that he mistook her for a deer, was later handcuffed on manslaughter charges.

“Troopers rushed to the field and attempted to provide life-saving care to Soto before she was brought to an area hospital. She was later pronounced dead, according to authorities,” per the New York Post

“Moorhead, of Salisbury, Maryland, was hit with felony charges, including manslaughter recklessly causing the death of another person, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree reckless endangerment,” it added.

The GoFundMe launched in Soto’s name described her as a “beloved aunt whose life was tragically taken by a firearm.”

“Maria’s family is now facing the overwhelming pain of this sudden loss while also trying to make sure she is laid to rest with dignity,” it added. “They need help covering funeral services and the cost of sending Maria’s body to Guatemala so she can be brought home. This heartbreaking situation has placed a heavy financial burden on the family at a time when they are grieving deeply.”