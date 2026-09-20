Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Defends TreVeyon Henderson’s Stand for Parents in Transgender Custody Case

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel struck a different tone Friday when asked about running back TreVeyon Henderson, who spoke publicly about a Massachusetts child custody case.

Henderson defended a couple who said the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families took custody of their daughter after they refused to allow her to transition to a boy. State officials have said the case involved allegations of abuse. The parents have not been convicted of a crime.

Henderson discussed the case on social media and with reporters Thursday.

Vrabel praised Henderson for explaining his position when asked about the running back’s comments.

“I think he’s handled it, I mean, about as maturely,” Vrabel said. “I think he tried to explain himself. TreVeyon is a special person and a great teammate. I love being around him.

“And I think he pretty much spoke on what he thought and what he believes, and I think that that’s impressive. You know, for him to be able to speak on it, and [I] leave it up to him.”

Vrabel’s response differed from the warning he gave Henderson in April after the running back defended former Chicago Bulls player Jaden Ivey.

Ivey was released by the Bulls after criticizing the NBA’s promotion of Pride Month and what he called “unrighteousness.”

At the NFL’s annual meeting in Arizona, Vrabel said players had a right to express their beliefs but stressed that they also represented the Patriots.

“I think there’s a fine line,” Vrabel said at the time. “I’ll tell you, I love TreVeyon. I love the person. He cares deeply about our team. He cares deeply about his faith. He cares deeply about his family. His wife. The people in our building.

“And so, I want them to be able to express what they believe in their heart and in their mind. But also, I want to make sure that they’re educated. We want to be inclusive. Everything we want to do wants to provide an environment for people to feel comfortable.

“But also to share their personal beliefs and, also, we represent the team, and we represent the organization.”

Vrabel did not repeat those warnings Friday.

His change in tone came after he faced an offseason scandal involving former NFL reporter Dianna Russini. Page Six published photographs that appeared to show Vrabel and Russini holding hands, embracing, and spending time together at a resort in Sedona, Arizona. Both are married.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel told the New York Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

The NFL reportedly investigated the photographs, which were taken before a league meeting in Arizona.

Vrabel’s support for Henderson drew praise online, with commenters accusing reporters of trying to pressure the coach into condemning the running back’s religious beliefs.