VIDEO: Tom Brady Swears on Live TV After Watching Gruesome Jayden Daniels Injury

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels began Sunday’s crucial NFC East matchup against the Cowboys looking like his 2024 self, then ended the first half with a scene eerily reminiscent of 2025.

After engineering a 15-play drive that looked like it would at least net a field goal to narrow Dallas’ lead to 17-13 before the end of the first half, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn elected to go for it on 4th down from the 1-yard line instead of kicking the field goal.

That decision would prove not simply wrong, but catastrophic, as left guard Logan Paul stepped on Daniels’ foot as he turned away from the center. Daniels went to prevent his fall by putting out his left arm, and the result was a severe injury to the same elbow he dislocated last year.

Tom Brady spoke for America with his reaction when he said, “Oh, shit.”

Announcers are not supposed to swear on-air. Though, Brady’s reaction seems perfectly reasonable given the horrid nature of the injury.

Plenty of fans online seemed to agree.

“Yeah, that was the right reaction,” one fan wrote.

“I said the exact same thing on the replay,” wrote another.

“Love that they didn’t bleep it, although don’t think they’re on delay anyway, we were all thinking that,” said another.

No official word has been given on Daniels’ injury. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota came in to start the second half for Washington.