Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss apologized after praising God, then used the f-word a second later during an interview Sunday.

Chambliss started his interview by saying, “I trust in God,” but ended it by saying, “Hotty Fucking Toddy!”

The player later apologized for his contradictory comments.

“My emotions were high after the game. I got kind of caught up in the moment with the interview. That’s not who I am. So, I’m deeply, deeply apologetic to Holly Rowe and everyone out there that was listening. Yeah, that’s not who I am, so I’m sorry about that,” he said.

Many were annoyed that the player invoked God in one breath and then cursed in the next.

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