WATCH: Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar Trade Punches in Wild NASCAR Brawl

NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Carson Hocevar were caught on video trading punches on pit road after Blaney smashed into Hocevar’s car on Saturday.

Blaney’s No. 12 Ford took a spin around after Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet slammed into Blaney, and the emotions boiled over when the two met up later, Bleacher Report noted.

That does not appear to be the end of this, either. Blaney has warned that this is not settled.

Blaney’s frustration is palpable. He led 202 laps before Hocevar forced him out of the race.

Worse, Hocevar finished the race in the No. 3 position.

Blaney is currently sitting as the No—six in the NASCAR standings. Hocevar is down a few spots at No. eight.

Blaney isn’t the only driver to complain about Hocevar. The Chevy driver has also drawn complaints from Brad Keselowski after Hocevar spun him out early this month.

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