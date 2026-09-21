Phil Jurkovec, former quarterback for Notre Dame and Boston College, was arrested last week in Pennsylvania after he allegedly stole a truck from a hospital.

The alleged incident occurred in the valet garage at AHN Wexford Hospital in Allegheny County last week as a man was loading tables and chairs into a box truck when “Jurkovec jumped into the ride’s cab and took off, according to a criminal complaint,” per the California Post.

Police allegedly apprehended the former college quarterback after the truck was seen driving through several roadways. Police took him in on two felony charges.

Court records show he’s remained behind bars since the arrest because he’s been “unable to post bail.” The records show he’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 30.

Jurkovec’s football career closed in 2022 after he played for Notre Dame in 2018 before transferring to Boston College in 2020, finishing off with a short run at Pittsburgh.

“Jurkovec played in a total of 39 games for the three programs, throwing for 6,224 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions,” per the outlet.