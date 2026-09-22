Comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla ripped “race hustler” Colin Kaepernick and joked that the reason he has grown out his oversized afro is so that he seems “more black.”

Bashing Kaepernick as a “race hustler and fuckin’ idiot,” Carolla tore into the ex-49ers quarterback who has been pontificating about racism and race relations while on a press tour to flog his latest autobiographical book.

Carolla went on to insist that Kaepernick has very specifically allowed his afro to grow out large because the former NFL quarterback turned anti-American protester is a mixed-race person who had a white birth mother. He wants to “present” as more black than he really is.

“You don’t present as black! The reason you have a 26-foot Afro now is you’re trying to present as black,” Carolla exclaimed on his Adam Carolla Show podcast. “You don’t present as black! It drives me nuts.”

The comedian went on to point out that photos of Kaepernick as a young man make him look more Middle Eastern than black.

“He looked like a Syrian cab driver. He does not look like a black guy,” he joked.

Carolla added that Kaepernick looks anything but black and said he might easily be mistaken for Mexican, Armenian, or Jewish.

“It’d take me a long time to get to black,” Carolla said about what he might guess Kaepernick’s racial background might be if he didn’t already know he was half black and half white.

Carolla went on to note that Kaepernick is playing the same identity game as other famous mixed-race people such as Barack Obama and Kamala Harris.

“All I’m saying is, ‘What about momma?’ I thought we were empowering women here. Why is she getting fucked?” Carolla said. “Kamala Harris did the same thing [as Obama and Kaepernick]. Kamala Harris got a black dad, got an Indian mom; black dad abandoned, Indian mom raises her, and she identifies as what? Not the person who raised her!”

Carolla also demonstrated how Kaepernick’s claim that America is racist is a lie by pointing out that the former NFL player could lean into his white heritage, but doesn’t, and that if blacks are so oppressed, why does Kaepernick choose to be “black.”

“Why are you bending yourself into pretzels being black, if that’s the one we don’t like?” Carolla said.

This week, Kaepernick once again claimed that the NFL acts like “slave masters” and that NFL players and young prospects for the Draft are treated like chattel slaves.

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