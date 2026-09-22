Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, accused Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams of “spreading disinformation” about him after the two erupted into a feud.

Caleb Williams ignited a firestorm of criticism from online commentators following his non-contact hamstring injury against the Minnesota Vikings this past weekend. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter, and Williams was dramatically carted off the field as he screamed in pain. Online commentators, including Portnoy, mocked him.

“Who knows what’s going on with the thespian inside the actor’s studio,” Portnoy said of Williams. “The man tweaked his hammy and acted like both ACLs, MCLs, and everything else.”

Williams later shared a screenshot of the video titled, “Dave Calls Out Caleb Williams,” and hit him back.

“The guy that had a kid arrested and expelled from school for throwing pennies at him is calling someone else soft LMFAOOOOOO,” he wrote.

As noted by the California Post, Williams was referring to a “2025 incident in which Portnoy, filming a pizza review in Starkville, Miss., was met with antisemitic remarks and had coins thrown at him. A 20-year-old Mississippi State student was arrested and withdrew from the school.”

Portnoy later accused Williams of spreading “disinformation.”

“I woke up to Bears QB @CALEBcsw spreading disinformation about me. I didn’t get anybody arrested or kicked outta school,” Portnoy posted. “That moron threw shit at me on camera in the middle of a pizza review, and it went viral. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

“Regardless, I will not hold this against Caleb. He’s an emotional guy and in his feelings after tweaking his hammy. I am rooting for him and all of Chicago. I can’t wait to see 18 back on the field this week after that season-ending injury. When they go low, I go high! Go Bears!” he added.

It was reported that Williams avoided a major injury and will likely return in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles; however, Bears coach Ben Johnson said on ESPN1000 that it could be “a week-to-week deal,” and Williams will “likely miss time.”