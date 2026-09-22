Simone Biles Says 3 Masked Robbers Broke Into Chicago Home and Stole Her Porsche

U.S. Olympic gymnastics legend Simone Biles has revealed that her Chicago home was the target of a terrifying break-in involving multiple masked intruders, and that her prized Porsche was stolen from her during the burglary.

“I feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole our Porsche. Stole the GTS,” the Olympian revealed on TikTok.

Later in the video, she tells her followers her vehicle was recovered, but she still plans to buy a new one.

“That’s another story if you guys want to know; I’ll do a story time on that,” she said of the burglary.

“The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity,” she continued “It’d be really easy for producers to just film regularly.

“That is one of the reasons why we also got our Doberman,” she added, referring to the guard dog she and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, have together.

The break-in marks the second dangerous event Biles has posted about in recent months.

In June, Biles, 29, told her followers that she “almost died” due to an undisclosed medical emergency.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.

“This was one of, if not the scariest experiences of my life, especially since Johnathan was in Indy for practices.” Biles’ husband, Jonathan, is a safety for the Indianapolis Colts.

In July, she posted that she was back in the hospital again following the emergency but did not provide details.