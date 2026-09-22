WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Officers Pointing Tasers at WNBA Players During March Arrest

Bodycam footage has shown police officers pointing tasers at multiple WNBA players during a March arrest earlier this year.

The incident occurred earlier this year outside a club when Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was accused of punching staff. As tensions escalated, she and several of her teammates, including Paige Bueckers, were threatened with tasers, per Mediaite.

Ogunbowale was arrested after she was accused of punching staff at a nightclub. She and her Mist BC teammates had won the 3×3 league Unrivaled’s championship just hours before the incident. At the time, Ogunbowale was charged with battery and was released after she posted $1,000 bail. The charges were dismissed in May. The footage, which was obtained and shared by The New York Post, shows Ogunbowale, Bueckers, and several others during the chaotic moments outside the club. The group also included WNBA players Jackie Young and DiJonai Carrington, as well as Unrivaled host Maria Clifton. At one point, the arresting officer brandished his taser and told the crowd to “back up.” Bueckers, the No. 1 draft pick by the Wings in 2025, put her arm around Ogunbowale and repeatedly told the officer the group could take care of her. At one point, the taser was held near Bueckers’ face. The group ultimately released Ogunbowale to the officers.

Clifton could later be heard shouting in the video, “Stop it. Do not put handcuffs on her. Are you fucking kidding me? She’s a champion.”

Mitch Schuster, attorney for Arike Ogunbowale, told ESPN in May that the State Attorney’s Office elected not to move forward with any charges.

“We are pleased that the State Attorney’s Office has exercised its discretion and elected not to move forward with this matter. Ms. Ogunbowale is a person of outstanding character, and we are excited that these charges have been dismissed so she can resume her focus on her professional career,” he said at the time.