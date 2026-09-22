WATCH: Robot Kicks Influencer to Floor in Man vs. Machine Cage Fight

Content creator Frankie Lapenna fought three robots in a series of cage matches organized by REK, a company that puts on fights between remote-controlled machines.

Before Lapenna faced a six-foot robot, the announcer told the crowd, “For the first time in history, a human faces off against a six-foot-tall robot.” His coach was less excited. “I’m scared for you, man,” he said.

Video from the fight shows LaPenna throwing several punches before the robot kicks him to the floor. The clip stops there, but REK CEO Cix Liv told the Daily Mail that LaPenna recovered, knocked the machine off balance, and managed to “rip its head off.”

Liv said Lapenna contacted REK about two months earlier and initially wanted to fight without protective equipment. The company insisted he wear it. After seeing what the robot could do, Lapenna asked for more protection, Liv said. He fought in motorcycle gear and gloves designed to protect his hands.

Lapenna first faced a smaller Unitree G1, then fought two modified ENGINEAI T800 robots, each about six feet tall. REK says the larger machines can kick with 850 pounds of force. Lapenna injured his hand punching one of them but was otherwise unharmed, according to Liv.

REK has yet to release the result of Lapenna’s final fight. Liv said the company had planned the human-versus-robot match as a one-time stunt, but it may hold another after hearing from people who want to try it.

“We’ll have to do it again,” he said.

The video drew jokes online as X users imagined what it would be like to face a robot of their own.