19-Year-Old College Wrestler Falls 400-Feet to His Death Near Yosemite Waterfall

A hiking trip with friends turned to tragedy over the weekend, as a top college wrestler slipped and fell to his death in Yosemite National Park.

Ryan George, 19, lost his footing and plunged to his death near Illilouette Falls, according to KRON4.

“If you knew Ryan, you know he was one of the most genuine, positive people you could ever meet,” said Santa Rosa Junior College Coach Fred Duerr. “He had this way of lighting up a room, making you feel welcome, and bringing out the best in everyone around him.”

Duerr continued to praise the late wrestler, “Always smiling, always encouraging, always full of life. He was an amazing leader and wrestler, but more than that, he was an amazing human.”

He added, “We love you, and we will miss you so much, Ryan. Thank you for everything you gave us.”

George was also remembered fondly by his high school wrestling coach.

“He never complained, never grumbled. He was always smiling, always helping. He was a stellar teammate,” said Montgomery High School wrestling coach Ian Hesz.

George’s record at Montgomery revealed his potential.

According to the New York Post, “[George] won the North Bay League title at 217 pounds and, as a senior, finished second in the North Coast Section tournament.”