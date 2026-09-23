Chris Spatola, ESPN Analyst and Former Army Guard, Dies at 47

Chris Spatola, an ESPN college basketball analyst and son-in-law of legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, died on Monday.

He was 47.

“There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola,” the Krzyzewski family said in a statement. “Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We respectfully ask for privacy as our entire family, particularly Jamie and her three beautiful children, grieve and process this unimaginable loss.”

Spatola died unexpectedly, and no cause of death has been released.

Spatola made his mark on the hardwood as a guard at Army, where he started all four years and finished 10th all-time in scoring with 1, 543 points.

The former Army guard also performed with distinction on the battlefield. During his active-duty stint from 2002 to 2007, Spatola served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal for exceptional combat performance and the Army Commendation Medal for outstanding leadership.

After his military service, Spatola joined Mike Krzyzewski’s staff. During his five years in Durham, Duke won four ACC titles and one national championship. Coach Krzyzewski added Spatola to his staff for the 2008 Olympics and the 2010 Team USA squads. Both resulted in gold medals for the Americans.

ESPN also lamented Spatola’s passing.

“Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN’s college basketball coverage, shaped by his experiences as a student-athlete, Army veteran, coach, and broadcaster,” ESPN said in a statement. “He was thoughtful, prepared, and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players, and fans alike. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Spatola is survived by his wife, Jamie, and their three children.