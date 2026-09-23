Fans Blast PFT’s Mike Florio After He Pushes for the Giants to Sign Colin Kaepernick: ‘Let it Go!’

Tuesday brought news that Giants starting quarterback Jaxon Dart’s injury was more serious than initially thought. Wednesday brought news that Dart’s season was, in fact, over.

And to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, that means one thing: It’s Kaepernick time.

After lamenting how Kaepernick has been “ignored” (not entirely true; Kaepernick got a workout with the Raiders and changed venues for an agreed-upon NFL workout less than an hour before the workout was to commence) by NFL teams, Florio found a quote from Giants head coach John Harbaugh in which he told The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor that he wanted to sign Kaepernick when he was head coach of the Ravens in 2017.

“His talent, and also the fact I had inside information as to who he was from my brother,” John Harbaugh told O’Connor. “We talked a lot about him, and I’d met Kap many times, had numerous conversations with him because of that. We talked about it at length as an organization, and we liked the fit… The bottom line is your quarterback has to make plays for you, and Colin Kaepernick proved he could do that.”

Harbaugh even said that Kaepernick’s anthem protests would not have kept the Ravens from signing him.

Now, with his quarterback out for the season, Florio sees this as Harbaugh’s chance to make good on his 2017 comments.

“It would be different if John Harbaugh hadn’t recently spoken in such glowing terms about Kaepernick,” Florio wrote. “With not many viable options available in free agency — and with Harbaugh having considerable power in New York — let’s see if Harbaugh puts his recent words into current action.”

Of course, Harbaugh recently spoke about signing Kaepernick in 2017, not signing him, or viewing him as a viable option in 2026.

Kaepernick was still on the right side of 30 when Harbaugh discussed pursuing him. Now, the former quarterback is only two years from being on the wrong side of 40.

X users quickly mocked Florio for even suggesting Kaeprnick.

“John Harbaugh very recently spoke about his desire to sign Kurt Warner in 2008. Now that Harbaugh has lost his starting QB — possibly for the rest of the season — will Harbaugh give Warner a workout?” one user jokingly suggested.

“LMFAO. The same turd who forced the NFL into a private workout, then changed the venue at the last minute, leaving scouts at an empty field. THEN he blamed them and white supremacy for not showing up when they had no clue he moved it. Fuck this race-baiting piece of shit,” another wrote.

The Kaepernick is ready to play/give Kaepernick a chance thing is apparently not going to stop during our lifetimes.