REPORT: Brittney Griner’s Estranged Wife Demands WNBA Star Pay Child Support

Cherelle Griner, estranged wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, wants the judge to do a full accounting of her soon-to-be ex-wife’s finances before determining the amount of child support she is to pay, TMZ Sports reports.

Brittney Griner created headlines when she filed for divorce from Cherelle after eight years of marriage. From all outward appearances, the couple had seemed content. Cherelle Griner had strongly advocated for her wife’s release from a Russian prison on drug charges.

Despite this, Cherelle described the marriage as “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation” in her court filing. She seeks physical custody of the child and wants the court to determine a visitation schedule and set an amount for child support. Specifically, Cherelle wants the court to factor in Brittney’s considerably higher salary and earning potential when determining the support amount.

According to the filing, Cherelle claims the estranged couple has a “substantial disparity” in income, and she is “unable to meet her reasonable financial needs on a monthly basis without continued support.”

Brittney, who currently plays for the Connecticut Sun, earns a reported $1 million salary on her one-year contract. That number, however, does not include endorsements and any overseas play she may partake in.

A final ruling has not yet been issued.