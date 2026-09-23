REPORT: Trans Athletes Have Stolen Nearly 2,300 Medals from American Girls and Women

Concerned Women for America says transgender athletes have won more than 2,293 gold medals in women’s and girls’ sports in the United States, according to figures the conservative group released Tuesday.

The group said it compiled the count from HeCheated, a website that tracks transgender participation in female sports categories. The records go back to the mid-1980s and cover amateur and professional events. The medal count is the group’s tally and has not been independently verified.

The group also said transgender athletes have competed in more than 14,301 female sporting events and won more than $501,498 in professional prize money. In California, it counted more than 611 instances in which a woman or girl finished second behind a transgender competitor. The group said each figure had risen since its July 2025 report.

“It is shockingly unfair for biological women to have to compete against trans-identifying men. Our research finding that trans-identifying males have stolen over 2,293 gold medals from women in the United States is an outrage. Biological men have distinct advantages over biological women. This reality not only puts women in harm’s way, but it eliminates opportunities for biological women to earn a living and win competitions. Congress must act to protect biological women,” said Penny Nance, the group’s president.

The figures were released ahead of a Wednesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on opportunities, fairness and safety for female athletes. Nance urged lawmakers to pass measures covering school athletics, Olympic and amateur sports, and the definition of sex under Title IX.

The report drew angry responses on social media, with commenters saying female athletes had been denied medals they deserved.