Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Protecting Women’s Sports

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on protecting women’s sports and ensuring safety for female athletes on Wednesday, September 23.

“When we reject truth, the harm is real, widespread, and devastating. Twenty-seven states passed laws to protect fairness and safety for women and girls—many of which Alliance Defending Freedom was privileged to help draft,” Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel and Vice President of Public Policy Matt Sharp said ahead of the hearing. “And recently, the U.S. Supreme Court unequivocally ruled that those laws are permitted under both Title IX and the Constitution. Our work is far from over, however.”

“Across the country, girls are still losing medals and roster spots, and their privacy and safety are being compromised,” he continued. “Twenty-three states still don’t have laws that protect female athletes. And until they do, girls will continue paying the price.”