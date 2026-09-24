Arizona State Coach Shuns Questions on Workout that Left Men’s Hockey Player on Life Support

During a Wednesday news conference, Arizona State men’s hockey coach Greg Powers refused to take questions about the August incident that left sophomore hockey player Matthew Mayich on life support.

Coach Powers took part in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s media day online news conference, insisting that the Mayich incident has been “a difficult time” for the school’s sports program and that everyone is lending the stricken player their “thoughts and prayers,” The Athletic reported.

“I know there will be more questions about Matthew, and we won’t be able to answer those today,” Powers explained.

But the coach was not interested in taking follow-up questions about Mayich. After being asked about the hospitalized player, Powers replied, “Respectfully, I decline to answer any questions regarding Aug. 20.”

Powers was pressed over whether he had someone in mind to blame for the player’s condition, but Powers replied, “Not today.”

The media on the call kept trying to get answers about Mayich, but NCHC associate commissioner Michael Weisman moved in to shut the discussion down.

“We said we’re not here to talk about the report,” Weisman exclaimed. “We said that at the beginning. We’re here to talk about the season.”

Despite that, several other questions about Mayich were asked. Each time, Powers said that he had to “decline to answer any questions” regarding the incident.

Later, Powers assured everyone that Arizona State is still a safe place for student athletes.

“Everything that we believe — and so many players that have played here before and the guys that are here now — that is great about playing hockey at Arizona State still are great about playing hockey at Arizona State,” Powers explained. “We have an unbelievable university with, obviously, the opportunity to gain an incredible education. A vibrant market, a beautiful campus, a beautiful arena, with people and support here that are here for our student-athletes. Everything that has been great about coming here to play hockey still is.”

Powers also claimed he is still the “right guy” to lead the program.

“In almost 20 years of doing this at this institution, I know there are a lot of people and young men that have really positive things to say about their experience here and the relationship we have that extends far beyond hockey,” he said. “There are some things that have been said, and I respect anything anybody has to say. I believe that I am the right guy.”

Mayich, though, remains on life support since his August 20 collapse during an outdoor practice workout.

The 21-year-old freshman from Ontario, Canada, was hospitalized after a 45-minute workout led by former Green Beret and ASU hockey supporter Tim Ziesel.

The workout, conducted in temperatures approaching the high 80s, included a regimen of calisthenics and sprinting. They also piled on extra exercises for those who were lagging. Mayich was seen obviously struggling and soon collapsed while carrying a 10-pound medicine ball on a full-field sprint. A trainer and his fellow players tried to attend to him, but he remained unconscious on site and was quickly sent to a local hospital.

Doctors say he suffered an exertional heat stroke that cut off oxygen to his brain. He is still on life support, and his family says they have been told he has little chance of improvement.

Last season, Powers, in his 19th year as head coach, called his team “soft” and unable to “attack adversity” after the Sun Devils finished last in the NCHC and lost 10 of their final 12 games. He also reportedly warned them to expect things to get tougher.

Powers was also quizzed about the tough workout that sent Mayich into a coma and asked if he bears any responsibility for the incident.

“I don’t run workouts. Our strength and conditioning coach does,” he replied.

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