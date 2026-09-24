Former NC State Athletic Trainer Hit with 32 Sexual Abuse Charges

Robert Murphy Jr., who resigned in 2022 as NC State’s sports medicine director, was arrested in Florida Wednesday after being hit with 32 charges of sexual abuse.

Murphy was arrested on September 23 after a grand jury in North Carolina indicted him on the charges, nine of which were felony “sexual contact under the guise of medical treatment” charges. The other 23 were sexual battery charges, TMZ Sports reported.

Controversy exploded around Murphy, who spent a decade as NC State’s sports medicine chief, when soccer player Ben Locke filed a criminal complaint against the staffer over abuse that Locke alleged started as far back as 2015. After Locke spoke out, the floodgates opened and more athletes, mostly male, came forward to allege similar stories of abuse at Murphy’s hands.

The 54-year-old Murphy resigned from the school in 2022, just before being fired.

The former sports medicine director has also been hit with a wave of 31 lawsuits by male athletes — most filing as John Does — who are also alleging sexual abuse.

Murphy is being held in jail in Marion County, Florida.

He is awaiting transfer to Wake County, North Carolina, where he will face the charges brought in the indictment.

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