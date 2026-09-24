President Donald Trump be on hand to join the sellout crowd Saturday attending the college football game between the University of Tennessee and top-ranked University of Texas in Knoxville, Tennessee.

No. 13 Tennessee (3-0) plays No. 1 Texas (3-0) starting at noon ET at Neyland Stadium – which has a capacity of 101,915 – in the SEC college football opener.

FOX News notes Trump is no stranger to major sporting events.

In January, he attended the College Football Playoff National Championship between Indiana and Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Then over the summer he attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

As Knox News Sentinel reports, Trump is not just an interested sports spectator.

In the mid-1980s, the dedicated sports fan owned the New Jersey Generals in the United States Football League.

And he hosted a UFC event on the White House lawn in June for America’s 250th anniversary.

Trump last visited Knoxville on Nov. 16, 2015, for a rally at the Knoxville Convention Center during his presidential campaign, the Knox News Sentinel report further sets out.

Other presidents have visited the University of Tennessee campus.

In 1970, Richard Nixon was in the crowd attending the Billy Graham Crusade at Neyland Stadium.

Gerald Ford, a former University of Michigan football player, spoke at UT and visited the athletics department in 1985 as an ex-president.