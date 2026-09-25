Nigerian National on Expired B-2 Visa Charged with Murder in Fatal Stabbing of UMass Dartmouth Football Player

A 19-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested and charged with the murder of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth football player Marvins Antoine during an altercation in Providence, Rhode Island.

A second casualty, 19-year-old Kensley Macean, allegedly sustained stab wounds to the head and neck in the same incident last weekend. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims are freshman members of the UMass Dartmouth Corsairs football team.

The accused, Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze, allegedly entered the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa in 2015 and overstayed it before receiving deferred action, Fox News reports.

Eze received two extensions on his visa under the Obama administration before remaining in the country after his authorized stay expired, according to the sources.

He further applied for deferred action again in February 2025 and October 2025, with the latter request approved on October 8, 2025, the Fox News report sets out.

Deferred action is a discretionary decision by the federal government to temporarily delay an individual’s removal from the United States. It does not provide lawful immigration status.

Eze was arraigned Monday for murder before New Bedford District Court in Massachusetts.

He pleaded not guilty and agreed to be extradited to Rhode Island, where the incident took place.

“I want to bring justice to the family of Antoine. I couldn’t begin to think about how difficult it must be for them to have the need to mourn the loss of their child,” said police chief Oscar Perez at a Saturday news conference ahead of legal proceedings.