Giants Trade for Former Vikings First-Rounder JJ McCarthy in Surprising QB Twist

The Harbaugh connection has produced yet another NFL trade.

In a move that could significantly affect the rest of New York’s season, the Giants traded a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for former first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The move comes a week after Giants starter Jaxon Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury, thrusting veteran backup Jameis Winston into the starter’s role. While the “G-men” prevailed over the Titans on Sunday, New York managed just 12 points, and the offense remained extremely limited under Winston’s guidance.

Winston’s backup, Jake Haener, has only one career start and was not viewed by New York as an adequate backup.

McCarthy is best known for leading Michigan to a national championship in 2023. Minnesota selected him 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Since then, however, things have not gone as planned.

A preseason injury ended his rookie season before it even began. His second season began with high expectations but failed to live up to them, as the Vikings’ offense sputtered and McCarthy threw for over 200 yards only twice in ten games.

This year, McCarthy lost a preseason QB battle to free-agent signee Kyler Murray.

However, McCarthy found most of his success at Michigan, where John Harbaugh’s brother Jim was head coach. As Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reports, the brothers talked extensively about McCarthy before the trade.

“Before trading for McCarthy, John Harbaugh talked to his brother Jim about him during his Michigan days, and GM Joe Schoen made calls to others to gather as much info as they can,” Glazer wrote.

The trade does not guarantee that McCarthy will start over Winston. Though if Winston struggles or the Giants lose, that could quickly change.