Both the NFL and legendary Eagles safety Brian Dawkins have asked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to delete a video featuring his likeness, arguing that he did not give permission.

Posted on Sunday, the video from the DHS featured a sizzle reel of the Hall of Fame safety tackling and making plays in the NFL while Korn’s “Blind” played over the soundtrack. The video was in response to news of a migrant caravan heading to the Southern U.S. border. Take a look:

On Monday, both Dawkins and the NFL demanded that the video be taken down.

“Alright, let’s be clear. I didn’t give my permission for my name, image, and likeness to be used by anybody. Alright. By anybody. … Take a deep breath. … Y’all be blessed,” Dawkins said in a social post on X.

According to The Athletic, neither “the Eagles nor the NFL gave consent for the footage to be used, which is why the league asked for the video to be taken down, according to a team source who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.”

“When asked if it had talked to Dawkins, the Eagles, or the NFL before posting the video, DHS did not directly address the question in a statement that said, in part, ‘DHS is playing lockdown defense at the border. We will use every Weapon at our disposal, from A to X, to keep Americans safe,” it added.