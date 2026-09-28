VIDEO: NASCAR’s Corey Heim Jumped by Chad Bryant Crew In Front of Famed Martinsville Hot Dog Stand

Another NASCAR fight video is going viral, this time showing the Chad Bryant Racing crew ganging up on Corey Heim outside the famed Martinsville Speedway hot dog stand.

It wasn’t much of a fight, granted, as the Bryant boys started throwing punches at Heim, who was clearly trying to beg off from any confrontation.

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The fisticuffs stemmed from an incident on the track between Heim and Chad Bryant Racing team driver Treyten Lapcevich.

During the race at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway, Heim and Treyten vied for the finish, but Corey’s car collided with Treyten’s several times.

Ultimately, Heim’s car briefly went airborne over Treyten’s.

Apparently, Treyten was none too pleased with Heim’s on-track performance, and they took their frustrations out on him in front of that well-known hot dog stand.

For his part, Heim didn’t sustain any real injury in the one-sided fight, and the video shows him persistently backing away from the swinging fists and making no effort to swing back.

A fight almost broke out on the track when Lapcevich started heading to Heim’s location, but someone pulled him off and convinced him to calm down.

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