VIDEO: South Carolina Star EDGE Rusher Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely After Punching Player, Ignoring Coaches

South Carolina EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart is on indefinite suspension, with his future with the program pending, after he punched an Alabama player in the face on Saturday and showed disrespect to his coaches.

“Tensions were running high during South Carolina’s loss to Alabama on Saturday night, and Stewart threw a punch at a Crimson Tide player at one point,” On3 reports. “He received multiple penalties during the matchup, and after the game, Beamer called them “unacceptable.” Stewart was also seen shouting at coaches as South Carolina went to sub him out.”

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that Stewart will not play this week against Kentucky. The coach also explained that the decision to suspend Stewart indefinitely had more to do with his overall conduct than punching the Alabama player.

“I saw the play that he got the penalty on. I didn’t see it until just now, and that’s unacceptable,” Beamer said Saturday during his postgame press conference. “That’s not how we do things around here. I’m embarrassed to see that because that’s not what we’re about.

“Didn’t see it during the game. I knew we had a penalty. I didn’t know what happened. We’ve got a lot of fiery, emotional, competitive guys, and I love that. When you’re in the arena, emotions are high.”

The Gamecocks now sit at 2-2 on the season and 0-2 in the conference, in what is considered a pivotal season for Beamer and the program.

Kentucky, still riding high from an upset win against Texas A&M, will be no easy task for South Carolina.