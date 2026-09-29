High School Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Having Sexual Relationship with Student for Years

A married high school football coach in Texas is being accused of having a sexual relationship with a high school girl that began when she was a 16-year-old babysitter for his children.

Nicholas Alan Codutti, a married father of two, was arrested on Saturday after the girl went public with the relationship that started in 2018 when she was a student at the high school in Tomball, Texas, the New York Post reported.

The 43-year-old coach was the girl’s strength and conditioning coach, but the relationship quickly evolved into the two sending nude photos of each other via text, the girl claims.

She also says she began having a sexual relationship with the coach after she began babysitting for his children. At the time, she was only 16, one year younger than the age of consent in Texas.

The woman, now 24, claims that the sexual relationship between her and Codutti continued until 2025.

Codutti was charged with felony indecency with a child and sexual performance by a child in connection with the alleged abuse.

He was booked into Harris County Jail and faced a $100,000 bond.

The coach’s attorney says that his client denies all allegations and asked people to respect his client’s privacy and that of his family.

The school placed the coach on administrative leave and fired him after his arrest but said it had been aware of the allegations for several years.

“Since we first learned of these allegations and informed Klein High staff and families in May 2026, Nick Codutti has remained on administrative leave and away from students. Upon receiving this information from law enforcement regarding criminal charges, his employment with Klein ISD was terminated,” the school said in a statement.

“We recognize how troubling this information is, and we share your concern. Klein ISD takes criminal charges involving student safety extremely seriously. When information comes to our attention that raises concerns about an employee remaining in a position of trust with our students, we act swiftly and decisively,” the district added.

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