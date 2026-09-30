The Chicago White Sox got a message of support from one of their biggest fans ahead of beating the Astros in Game 1 of the American League wild-card series.

Pope Leo XIV sent the missive on official Vatican stationery to the White Sox, which the team shared on social media hours before the American League Chicago team defeated Houston 6-3 at Daikin Park on Tuesday.

The note was in response to a message Reinsdorf sent the Pontiff regarding “Pope Night” at Rate Field.

Every fan in attendance received their own White Sox-themed Pope hat at that fan event. Originally pitched as an exclusive giveaway, it was destined only for the event but went on to gain so much popularity the team decided to gift all fans the promotional item.

The letter from Pope Leo XIV read in part as follows:

“As I have noted, sport can truly become a school of life, where all can learn that abundance does not come from victory at any cost, but from sharing, from respecting others and from the joy of walking together,” the Pope wrote to White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

“In this spirit, it is my hope that the White Sox will continue to foster bonds of friendship and solidarity among people, and thus bear hopeful witness to the possibility of living and working together in peace,” the Pope’s letter, dated Sept. 5, continued.

“With these sentiments, I willingly invoke the Almighty’s abundant blessings upon you and your loved ones.”

Pope Leo, born Robert Francis Prevost, hails from the Windy City. He has shown his support for the White Sox every chance he gets, even famously donning a White Sox hat that was gifted to him.

He is the first-ever American-born Pope and grew up on the South Side of Chicago. Raised as a White Sox fan, he even attended a World Series game during their iconic run in 2005 while then known as Father Bob.

As the NY Post records, the White Sox moved one step closer to advancing with the result, with Colson Montgomery hitting a solo home run and Sam Antonacci driving in a pair of runs in the Game 1 victory.

Game 2 takes place on Wednesday in Houston.