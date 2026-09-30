WATCH: Enraged Ex-WNBA Player Restrained from Going After Fan During Wild Confrontation

An argument between WNBA star A’ja Wilson and a courtside fan nearly spiraled into another incident involving a former WNBA player.

After Wilson’s viral pointing-and-shouting confrontation with a fan who, according to the Indiana Fever, did nothing wrong, former teammate Sydney Colson tried to get at the fan herself, and stadium security had to escort her out of the arena.

Colson was joined by another former teammate of Wilson, Theresa Plaisance.

“Who do you think you are? Bitch, who the f*ck do you think you are?” Colson can be heard asking a nearby fan.

Plaisance directed her ire at the male fan who had been arguing with Wilson, calling him a “little bitch boy.”

Incredibly, Colson and Plaisance were mic’d up for the game as part of Amazon’s WNBA on Prime coverage.

Given their behavior, it’s unlikely the two will be hired by Amazon, or anyone else, ever again.

The trouble started when a fan pointed out Aces star A’ja Wilson for essentially running over Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Wilson, apparently unaware that fans have the right to point and criticize players if they so choose, violated WNBA rules by leaving the playing floor and going to the second row of courtside seats to confront the fan angrily.

According to another nearby spectator, the fan told Wilson, “It (the foul) is on you.”

Despite violating WNBA player rules, Wilson received a technical foul but was not ejected for leaving the floor to confront the fan.

The Indiana Fever released a statement confirming that the fan did nothing wrong and was not removed from the game.

“Following a report of a comment directed toward a player, arena security spoke with the fan involved and witnesses,” the Fever said in a statement. “Security determined there was no violation of the Fan Code of Conduct; the fan was not removed from the arena. We consider the matter closed.”

After the game, Wilson wildly exaggerated the fan’s behavior while taking no responsibility for the incident.

“If I see a man come at me, taking steps toward me and pointing at me, I don’t give a damn what you said. I don’t give a damn how you said it, the tone, that is unacceptable,” Wilson said. “You don’t know me to step toward me and point at me. I’m not for that s–t at all. … That there is unacceptable. How he gets back in the game because they said he didn’t do anything; of course he did.”