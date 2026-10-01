Watch: Livid Spike Lee Held Back in Yankees Suite After Fan’s Palestine Taunt

A livid Spike Lee had to be held back and stopped from pursuing a taunting fan during pregame festivities Wednesday night as the New York Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of their wild-card series.

The 69-year-old filmmaker was dining in the Legend Suite area decked out in a Yankees jersey and red NYC hat when an unidentified individual reportedly disrupted his meal.

The uninvited person is reported to have asked Lee about his thoughts on Palestine as he filmed him eating, as recorded and shared on social media by FOX Sports reporter Andy Slater.

“Why did you come over to me?” the underwhelmed director could be seen and heard shouting while being restrained by staffers.

A man in a blue blazer then pointed at a table nearby and seemingly ordered the unruly fan to leave, saying, “You’ve gotta go. You’ve gotta go.”

The NY Post reports Lee lost it when the individual asked him to say “f— Palestine” while requesting a selfie.

Prior to the incident, the Oscar-winning filmmaker was reportedly relaxed and jovial, taking pictures with people and even leaving seats open at his table in case someone wanted to join him, according to the outlet.

Spike Lee returned to Yankees Stadium after attending New York’s 9-0 win in Game 1 together with his daughter, Satchel, the night before.

The NY Post report makes clear the Do The Right Thing director has long been a staple at New York sports games, including following the Knicks from city to city during their championship run last season.