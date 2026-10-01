WNBA Folds, Refuses to Punish A’ja Wilson for Leaving the Floor and Angrily Confronting Fan

The WNBA has once again shown it is unwilling to rein in its star players, even when they angrily confront fans who did nothing wrong.

The league announced on Thursday that there would be no further punishment for Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson after she left the floor Tuesday night and made her way to the second row of some nearby courtside seats to get in the face of a Fever fan.

According to spectators near the fan, his only offense seemed to be pointing at Wilson after she ran over Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and saying, “It (the foul) is on you.”

The Fever investigated the incident and found the fan had not violated the Code of Conduct, so they did not remove him from the arena.

Wilson, on the other hand, appeared to violate the WNBA rule prohibiting players from leaving the floor and entering seating areas.

“Any coach, player, or trainer who deliberately enters the spectator stands during the game will be automatically ejected and the incident reported via e-mail to the Commissioner,” the WNBA rulebook states.

The WNBA, however, true to form, declined to punish Wilson beyond the technical foul that she was given during the game, absurdly claiming that Wilson had not left the court and was still in the “escape lane” located next to the stanchion.

The WNBA’s refusal to follow its own rules means Wilson will play Thursday night when the Aces face Caitlin Clark and the Fever in the decisive Game 3 of their opening-round playoff series.