CBS, Tony Romo Mutually Agree to Part Ways After OWI Arrest

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo’s highly lucrative run as a CBS Sports analyst has come to an end.

“I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life — with a desire to win and be the best that I can be,” Romo wrote in a statement released by a representative on Friday. “I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before.”

Romo stressed that he will use this “break” to focus on his health and his family before jumping into another opportunity.

“I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”

Romo was placed on leave “until further notice” after his July arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During his suspension, Romo frequently spoke about his desire to return to CBS and took responsibility for his actions, which led to his arrest.

Still, speculation persisted that Romo would not make a return to the #1 CBS NFL broadcast team given the belief that Romo’s performance had fallen off in recent years, as well as the strong fill-in performance from former Texans star JJ Watt.

This is a developing story; check back for updates…