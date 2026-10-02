Basketball legend Charles Barkley sounded off on extremism in the Democratic Party, saying that they have promoted “some of the stupidest shit” he’s ever heard.

Barkley shared his thoughts in an interview with Chris Cuomo, describing himself as a political independent who mostly voted Democrat throughout his life.

“Listen, I’m an independent who’s voted Democratic most of the time. You think I’m going to get on TV and kill my credibility saying every Democrat – like, some of these people out here talking about no ICE, no prison, using words like socialism,” he told Cuomo.

“No, I don’t believe in that. Wait, no cops? I think that’s some of the stupidest shit I’ve ever heard. What are we going to do without cops? What are we going to do without prisons?” he continued.

Barkley said these ideas were some of the stupidest he has ever heard.

“‘I’ve seen some of these politicians, and I’m like, ‘this is the stupidest shit ever.’ And all of them have been Democrats. I think that’s some of the stupidest shit I’ve ever heard,” he said.

Barkley did, however, say that he feels Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should do a “better job” by strictly focusing on criminals while praising immigrants as hard-working people. He also endorsed voter ID.

“Now, ICE has to do a much better job. Much better job. We can’t just let people come across the border. We can’t do that. But ICE has to do a better job,” he said.

“We need immigrants in this country. They’re some of the most amazing, hard-working people in the world. Now, we need to get rid of the crooked immigrants. You need to have ID when you go vote,” he concluded.