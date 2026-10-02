Indianapolis Fever star Caitlin Clark was furious after refs refused to call a foul when an elbow to her face left her with a mouth full of blood during Thursday’s game.

The Fever’s No. 22 took a shot to the face in the fourth quarter from Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd as they tried to gain control of a rebound. But the refs ignored the incident, even though Clark was clearly bleeding from the hit during the Fever’s 94-83 loss in game 3 of the series.

Clark made it clear to the refs, the New York Post reported.

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Clark continued to draw attention to the referee’s failure to call the foul as she stepped off the court to have medical techs look her over.

Fever head coach Stephanie White even uncharacteristically spoke up in defense of Clark and called for a timeout.

The game knocked the Fever out of contention after the teams split wins, one each, in the first two games of the Round 1 series.

The Aces will move on to play the winner of Friday’s Golden State-Dallas series.

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