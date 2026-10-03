105-Year-Old WWII Vet Performs National Anthem on Saxophone at Islanders Game

Teams always try to do something special for their home openers, but the Islanders may have topped them all.

Staff Sergeant Dominick Critelli, a 105-year-old World War II veteran, played the Star-Spangled Banner at UBS before a capacity crowd for the New York Islanders’ 2026-27 home opener.

Each time Critelli has played the anthem at Islanders games, he has worn a custom jersey with his age on the sleeve. When he last played in 2025, he wore 104, and this year, of course, 105.

The chances of a 106 jersey being made are pretty good if the crowd’s reception is a consideration. Isles fans overwhelmingly loved Critelli’s performance, cheering and clapping with great gusto.

In an extra touch of class, Critelli tipped his cap to the crowd at the end of his performance, which only drew more cheers.

“Critelli spent 151 days in combat during World War II and was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, the American Theater Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, and Good Conduct Medal for his service,” according to NHL.com.