Star Massachusetts High School Football Player Owen Coyne dies of Sudden Brain Hemorrhage

Owen Coyne, a 17-year-old star athlete at Marblehead High School in Massachusetts, has died following a brain hemorrhage, his family has revealed in a statement.

“This is a sad day for our Marblehead community, and we ask that you send positive thoughts and prayers to the Coyne family and Owen’s friends during this difficult time,” Marblehead Public Schools Superintendent John J. Robidoux said.

Coyne’s mother, Angela Paradise, revealed that her son began experiencing severe headaches following Marblehead’s first game of the season on September 10. Owne spent two weeks in the hospital before dying on Thursday. Paradise stressed that while the headaches began after the game, his death was not connected to a hit during the game.

“It is with profound sadness and indescribable grief that we share that Owen passed away after a sudden brain hemorrhage,” Paradise told the Marblehead Current. Owen (Owie to his family, OC to his friends, teammates, and coaches) was the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet — truly a gift!”

According to Paradise, doctors told her that Owen died due to an anomaly in his brain.

She added that Owen was a registered organ donor, and several of his organs will now be used to save others.

“His life was not wasted; he was a gift to us, and he was a gift to Marblehead, but now he’s been able to take his life and gift it to others,” she said.

Marblehead elected to cancel their game on Saturday to mourn their fallen teammate.

Paradise also spoke about the outpouring of support she has received from the community.

“It means the world because for the rest of our lives and for the rest of our kids’ lives, we’re going to need that support,” Paradise said. “Owen loved it here, and it’s no surprise that Marblehead loves him right back during these nightmarish days for our family.”