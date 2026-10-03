Yale QB Has Epic Performance After His Coaching Dad’s Death: ‘This One’s for You’

One day after Yale lost the most successful head football coach they’ve ever had, his son delivered the performance of his life.

Yale head coach Tony Reno, 52, died Friday. His son, Dante, not only did not sit out and grieve his father’s loss, as would have been totally understandable. Instead, Dante threw for four touchdowns for 298 yards, leading Yale to a thrilling 41-24 victory over Merrimack.

“This one’s for you pops,” Dante wrote on X.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Dante made it clear his father would have wanted him to play.

“I know him, and I know my dad, and he would want nothing less than for me to go out there and play,” Reno said after the game. “Not miss practice. Go to school. Be around the guys.”

Tony was the head coach at Yale for 14 seasons, during which time he compiled a record of 83-49. That was good enough for the second-most wins in program history.

In 2025, Yale became the first automatic FCS playoff qualifier from the Ivy League. The Bulldogs also earned their first postseason win with a victory over Youngstown State.

“Tony Reno devoted his life to serving others and approached every day with humility, compassion, and purpose. He believed deeply in the power of mentorship and invested wholeheartedly in the success and well-being of his players, colleagues, and friends,” Athletic Director Vicky Chun said in a statement.

“While his accomplishments on the football field were remarkable, it is the relationships he built and the lives he changed that will define his enduring legacy. Our thoughts are with Toni, Dante, Angelina, Vince, and the entire Reno family during this time.”

Tony stepped away from the program to deal with his illness after the 2025-2026 season.

His son, Dante, transferred to play under his father at Yale after starting his collegiate career at South Carolina.