Colorado State Defensive Coordinator Fired in the Middle of the Game

Fans found out that Colorado State defensive coordinator Tyson Summers was out after disappearing from the sidelines during the Rams’ 56-26 loss to Oregon State on Saturday.

The situation unfolded abruptly when Colorado State head coach Jim Mora said he eliminated Summers’ play-calling role before the first quarter ended. At that point, Summers walked away, according to Fox News.

After the game, Mora said he had relieved Summers of his duties and that Summers “made the decision on his own to leave the field.”

After Summers walked out, co-defensive coordinator Kenny McClendon took over defensive play-calling. But it wasn’t enough to keep the Beavers from winning.

The Rams’ first-year coach has been seen in tirades on the sidelines before.

Summers isn’t simply a low-level coach. He served as the interim head coach of Colorado State at the tail end of the 2025 season after the school fired former coach Jay Norvell.

Mora kept Summers on, but the curt dismissal suggests their relationship never gelled.

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