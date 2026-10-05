12-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in Crossfire at Youth Football Game

A 12-year-old girl was killed Saturday night at Baltimore’s Leon Day Park when an argument escalated into an exchange of gunfire during a youth football game.

WBAL-TV reported that the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley noted that responding the officers found the 12-year-old girl and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Commissioner Worley said, “A 12-year-old little girl, who was probably down there watching football, was shot and killed. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the community and our city. Our officers are following multiple leads, but we’re urging anyone who may have seen anything to call 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers.”

USA Today pointed out that the game was part of a homecoming event.

Commissioner Worley made clear that law enforcement is searching for at least two shooters.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.