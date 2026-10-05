Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin announced on Monday that this upcoming season would be his “final year” in the National Hockey League (NHL), adding that while he loves the game, he knows “it’s the right decision.”

In a statement shared on X by the Washington Capitals, Ovechkin, 41, said he and his family made the decision “this summer.” Ovechkin added that he was “excited” to play in the upcoming season with his teammates and promised to “do everything” they could “to make this year special.”

“My family and I decided this summer that this will be my final year in the NHL,” Ovechkin said in the statement. “I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision.”

Ovechkin went on to express that “it was important” that he announce it would be his final year in the NHL, so that he had “the chance to thank all the people around the game” and all the people who have been important to him and his family and helped him “through good times and tough losses.”

“I wouldn’t have been able to achieve everything I have in my life without them,” Ovechkin continued. “I am excited about this season with my teammates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special.”

Ovechkin’s announcement comes as he “is currently in his 22nd NHL season,” according to a press release from the Washington Capitals. Over his career with the team, he “captained the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018 and is the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer.”:

Ovechkin, who turned 41 on Sept. 17, is currently in his 22nd NHL season. Ovechkin captained the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018 and is the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer. Ovechkin has recorded 1,688 points (929g, 759a) in 1,575 career games with Washington. In NHL history, Ovechkin ranks first in goals (929), power-play goals (331), game-winning goals (141), overtime goals (27), road goals (476), game-opening goals (154), game-tying goals (155), go-ahead goals (297), 40-goal seasons (14), 30-goal seasons (20), and tied for first in 50-goal seasons (9).

In a video posted to X by the Washington Capitals, Ovechkin told his teammates it would be his last year and urged them to “make the playoffs” and “have fun and enjoy the moment.”

“It’s sad, but, you know, it is what it is. We have a unbelievable team this year, and, you know, 82 games left,” Ovechkin said. “Let’s make the playoffs, let’s have fun and enjoy the moment, because you know, times fly for young guys who are first year or experienced guys.”