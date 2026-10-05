Pats Coach Mike Vrabel Calls Referee ‘Sensitive’ After Drawing Flag During Sideline Spat

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel used some colorful language when protesting a call on Sunday and drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in response.

“That’s a terrible f*cking call,” Vrabel told the official.

Vrabel’s penalty had an immediate impact, giving the Patriots’ opponent, the Buffalo Bills, a 1st-and-goal at the 6. Three plays later, Bills QB Josh Allen punched it in from two yards out, tying the game at 14-14.

Although the Patriots ultimately won 29-26, the referee’s reaction did not sit well with Vrabel, as he explained to reporters after the game.

“I told him that’s a terrible f-ing call, and I’ve said that about 87 times since I’ve been a head coach,” Vrabel said. “It was nothing derogatory. You’d have to ask him; I think he was a little sensitive. Once I get the word from upstairs that it wasn’t what we felt like was a good call, which I’m going to trust [Patriots VP of football operations and strategy John Streicher] with my life. I probably shouldn’t have sworn, but I can tell you, in my history of being on the sidelines as a head coach, I’ve said that.”

According to ESPN’s Mark Reiss, head official Bill Vinovich listed Vrabel’s language as the reason for the flag.

When asked whether Vrabel received a warning about his language before being penalized, Vinovich was dismissive.

“I don’t know how you’re going to give a warning,” Vinovich said. “It’s not something that’s going to happen twice. When you use language like that, it’s pretty much a given.”

Given coaches’ and players’ tendency to use profanity freely on the field and on the sideline, it’s odd that the referee would flag Vrabel for an f-bomb, especially since it wasn’t directed at him in a derogatory way.

If referees start throwing flags for f-bombs, the league will have real problems.