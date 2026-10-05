WATCH: NFL Reviewing Incident Where Ref Snapped at Vikings’ LB Adrian Hill

NFL Referee Adrian Hill went ballistic at Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson after the ref was knocked to the ground accidentally during a play on Sunday.

The incident occurred Sunday in the first quarter of the Vikings’ 15-10 win over the Miami Dolphins, when Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II shoved the linebacker on a third-down play that was halted for an offside penalty.

Gordon shoved Wilson, who then stumbled sideways and knocked the ref to the ground. The ref wasn’t injured, but he was furious when he jumped back to his feet.

After the game, Wilson said he didn’t think it was a huge deal.

“That was funny, honestly,” he said. “I ended up apologizing to him and explained the situation. He was cool about it. He understood what was going on. He just said he didn’t want us fighting, me and [Gordon]. He said he was just trying to break us up.”

The NFL has said it is now reviewing the incident, ESPN reported.

NFL rules, of course, require a player to be ejected for “unnecessary physical conduct with a game official.” Still, Wilson was not ejected during the game, so it seems unlikely that anything will come of the review.

The NFL announced Sunday that it is reviewing the incident between Hill and Wilson.